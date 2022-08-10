Alexander, James, 80, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Corinth Baptist Church. Burial: Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Bray, Amara, 1, died Saturday. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Brown, Dale, 85, died Monday. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Carlisle, Aethel, 86, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dickerson, Mary, 92, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Burial: Roseville Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hill, Dennis, 68, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jones, Ora, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Nichols, Laval, 95, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Russell, James, 84, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Wednesday at the church.
Rutter, Patricia, 96, died. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Trimble, Butch, 56, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Yeiser, William, 74, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
