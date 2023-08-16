Bland, Donald, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Long, Glenda, 86, died Friday. Service: Noon Thursday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Burial: Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Nesmith, Beulah, 94, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Piper, Delores, 79, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Roberts, James, 78, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday at the church.
Tichenor, Janet, 71, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
