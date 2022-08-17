Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Budde, Karen, 64, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Cannon, Bonita, 86, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Cates Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Daugherty, Morris, 89, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Devins, Betty, 85, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Engler, Yvonne, 71, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hancock, Lucille, 87, died Sunday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the church.
Morris, Charlotte, 67, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Powderly Holiness Church, Powderly. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery, Central City.
Murphy, Daniel, 54, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Nix, Betty, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Tippin, David, died July 13, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, Tampa, Florida.
