Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Dickens, Patricia, 81, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Ferguson, Hiram, 21, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Wilson Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church.
Johnson, Donald, 82, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: 1 p.m. Saturday at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Lanham, Kenneth, 81, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Williams Catholic Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Moseley, Daniel, 77, died Thursday, July 27, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Nelson, Kevin, 58, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Roberts, Kenneth, 58, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial: St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Woodard, Stephen, 72, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
