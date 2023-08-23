Clark, Kenneth, 67, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Douglas, David, 71, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, Owensboro.
Hockenberry, John, 78, died Friday. Burial: McCracken Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Hunter, Dolores, 88, died Friday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Millard, Betty, 82, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ogden, Charlotte, 74, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: Western Kentucky Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Peyton, Joan, 91, died Sunday. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Smith, Gloria, 97, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with memory sharing at 7 p.m.
Staves, Stephen, 70, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Welllmeier, Mary, 85, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sunset Funeral Home, Evansville, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Whitaker, Charles, 65, died Saturday. Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry. Visitation: 9 a.m. until funeral time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Withers, Tresia, 73, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel., Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
