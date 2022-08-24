Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Clark, William, 69, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinhouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Edge, Charlotte, 73, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Knight, Waymon, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Grove Cemetery.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the church.
Moore, George, 89, died Tuesday. Burial: 9 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Utica, followed by a reception at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Payne, Nellie, 93, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Sandefur, Madie, 92, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Shephard, Alice, 85, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Stallings, Malcolm, 70, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
York, Christopher, 28, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Service: Noon Friday at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
