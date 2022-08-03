Bland, William, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, McQuady. Visitation: From 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Bowen, William, 49, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Calkins, Elizabeth, 90, died Thursday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Ennichement: First Presbyterian Church.
Dunn, William, 87, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. until time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Gamble, Rita, 60, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Life Baptist Church. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery.
Garrett, Anna, 85, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Allens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Mary, 80, died Friday. Funeral Mass: Noon Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Bowling Green. Burial: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.
Johnston, Wendell, 79, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hartford Christian Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Kassinger, Bradley, 57, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore.
Mattingly, Alvin, 83, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Pittman, Harold, 82, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville.
Rowe, Jerry, 79, died Monday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
