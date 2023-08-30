Atchison, Sharon, 77, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Free Zion Baptist Church, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Brookman, Marilyn, 82, died Friday. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: 1 p.m. Thursday at Hillcrest Cemetery, Centralia, Illinois. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Brooks, John, 75, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Gray, Roger, 84, died Saturday. Service/visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., with a Masonic service at 5:30 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Grieb, Patricia, 82, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Service: Noon Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany, Indiana. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
McNatton, Douglas, 68, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Purcell, John, 77, died Monday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Vowels, Patrick, 97, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Worthington, Thomas, 69, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brushy Fork Cemetery, Daviess County. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Zook, Nelley, 78, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
