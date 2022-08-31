Barr, Gerald, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Cecil, James, 85, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery.
Davis, Timothy, 65, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of there service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Filback, Sheila, 55, died Sunday. Service: 7:30 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Geary, Minnie, 91, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at New Assembly Church, Hartford. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Hancock, Beverly, 89, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lanham, James, 85, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: noon Thursday at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot. Burial: St. William Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the church.
Young, Kathy, 71, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Utica Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented