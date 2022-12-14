Bridges, Evan, 31, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Craig, Joseph, 77, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Matthew’s Table.
Edge, Jennifer, 55, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Smith-Providence Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Harpe, Jessie, 101, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Hill Cemetery, Stephensport. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Head, Diana, died. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Roy, 81, died Saturday, Nov. 26. Service: 2 p.m. EST Sunday at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. EST until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Charles, 52, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Schell, Mary, 42, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
