Belcher, Tammy, 40, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Danzer, Kimberly, 53, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m., with the Rosary at 11 a.m., until the time of the Funeral Mass Wednesday at the church.
Fraim, Carolyn, 74, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Harrison, Earnest, 90, died Friday. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Beechmon Funeral Home. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Kelly, Katrina, 66, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Cremator. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lawrence, Myrl, 84, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Murphy, Shawna, 52, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the church.
Rager, Sue, 90, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rice, Wanda, 83, died Saturday. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Salem Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Salem Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
Roberts, Tabatha, 51, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Parish of the Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Wednesday at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Simon, Iona, 98, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Smith, Donna, 59, died Saturday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Sample Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Thompson, Thomas, 92, died Monday. Funeral Mass: Noon Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Trent, McKinley, 91, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
