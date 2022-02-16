Cassidy, Violet, 91, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Cotton, Billy, 59, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Burial: Bell’s Run Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday.
DeYoung, Thomas, 46, died on Sunday. Service: Noon on Thursday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Point Pleasant Cemetery in Centertown. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Givens, David, 93, died on Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Hines, Virgie, 98, died on Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Kirby, Louis, 69, died on Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dean Road in Greenville. Burial: Noon on Thursday at Western Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church.
Laws, Elizabeth, 80, died on Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mattingly, Gary, 72, died on Friday. Service: 2 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Sweeney, John, 57, died on Saturday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Young, Jerry, 76, died on Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. on Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the church.
