Bartimus, Randy, 51, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Bradley, Charlotte, 89, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carman, Juanita, 91, died on Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. on Thursday at Garfield Baptist Church. Burial: Locust Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Crowe, Tony, 70, died on Feb. 16, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. on Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Duke, John, 52, died on Sunday. Visitation: F{span}rom noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday with military honors at 1 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Durham, Jane, 77, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Griffin, Brenda, 66, died on Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Henderson, Mary, 94, died Saturday. Service: 12 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Johnston, James, 54, died on Feb. 15, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Church in Cromwell.
Key, Ronnie, 71, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday February 23, 2022 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Echols Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 11 a.m. Wednesday February 23, 2022 at the funeral home.
Leonard, Kenneth, 71, died on Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Meloni, William, 51, died Feb. 16. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation: 12 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Pittman, Julee, 63, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday February 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, Owensboro.
Straney, John, 61, died Feb. 9. Celebration of life: Lincoln Hill Baptist Church, 969 IN 66, in Rockport, Indiana, Saturday at noon.
