Blandford, Joyce, 90, died Sunday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Christ Community Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens mausoleum. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Brickey, Barbara, 83, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Community Building at Rockport City Park.
Harrison, Ruth, 96, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hendricks, John, 83, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with Military Honors performed by the McLean County VFW Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McIntosh, Father Alan, 89, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville, Indiana. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Mingus, Gary, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Life Event Center, Maryville, Tennessee. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Richey, Richard, 77, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ridener, David, 77, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Shanks, Betty, 80, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Worthington, W.G., 73, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Brushy Fork Cemetery, Daviess County, with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County VFW Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented