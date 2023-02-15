Boyd, Grace, 96, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Clark, Elizabeth, 84, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, Owensboro. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.
Crafton, David, 80, died Thursday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro.
Hanselman, Barbara, 86, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and noon until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Hayden, James, 87, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Howard-Adams, Patricia, 64, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Ludwiczak, Martha, 78, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
McCosh, Scott, 64, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Powell, Garrett, 20, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Wilkerson, Barbara, 78, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Wright, Janet, 71, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Commented