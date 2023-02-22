Adams, Donnabelle, 97, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. EST Thursday in Union Flat Rock Cemetery, Osgood, Indiana.
Ayer, Hallie, 99, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Barksdale, Tramel, 18, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Owensboro High School North Gymnasium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the high school.
Bickett, Dinah, 61, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burton, Archie, 91, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Elliott, Edwin, 79, died Saturday. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hudson Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Henry, Tammy, 49, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the activities hall of the Carmel Home, Owensboro.
Jackson, Betty, 92, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Cynthia, 65, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Maddox, Lodell, 95, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Miller Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Masters, Kenneth, 76, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Newton, Betty, 84, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Schroader, Calvin, 71, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Stallings, Bro. Randall, 71, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Ridgewood Baptist Church. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. A meal will follow the funeral service.
Vessels, Trent, 15, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Walker, Rosie, 94, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Lone Star General Baptist Church. Burial: Lone Star Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
