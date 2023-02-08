Allgood, Herbert, 68, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Kelly Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Davis, Mary, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Giltner, Juanita, 75, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay, Indiana. Burial: Vevay Cemetery, Vevay, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gunder, Brian, 59, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, with military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McCoy, Esther, 89, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Friendship Church of Christ, Fordsville. Burial: Friendship Community Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Patterson, Joyce, 75, died Friday. Funeral service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Shown, Jerry, 80, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Following service in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Stanley, Daniel, 75, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery.
Stodghill, Christopher, 33, died Saturday, Jan. 28. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
