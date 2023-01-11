Connelly, Kevin, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Wildwood Country Club, Louisville, with a reception to follow.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Edwards, Danny, 74, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, with Military Honors. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Law, Tommie, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
McCoy, Terry, 69, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Morgan, Sherry, 66, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Moyer, Ruth, 89, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mullins, Basil, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. EST Saturday at K House-UK Varsity Letter Association at 1398 Sports Center Drive in Lexington.
Oost, Donald, 63, died. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Clear Run Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Preston, LoVera, 91, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Custer Church of God. Burial: Bennett Cemetery, Custer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Quinn, Jennifer, 49, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 5 p.m. Wednesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with prayers at 4 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Russell, George, 83, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022. Service: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST Sunday at the Frankfort Women’s Club, 200 Washington Street, Frankfort.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Tindle, Robert, 39, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Commented