Adkins, Ella, 87, died Thursday. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel.
Beeny, Anna, 92, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Hester, Thomas, 75, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
King, Thelma, 89, died Sunday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Bethel Cemetery, Bewleyville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lanham, Mark, 70, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church, Knottsville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Mingus, Gary, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Smith Life Event Center, Maryville, Tennessee. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Payne, Jane, 84, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs.
Ray, Thomas, 51, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery.
Roberts, Chad, 58, died Friday. Funeral Mass: Noon Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, with full military honors. A dinner will follow the burial. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Rudolph, Joyce, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Green River Chapel, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
