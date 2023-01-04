Autry, Gina, 68, died Thursday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Burris, Ruby, 91, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Connelly, Kevin, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, with a reception to follow.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Fleming, James, 87, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Mississippi. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Hall, Thomas, 58, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hall, William, 66 of Sacramento, died Friday. Service: Wednesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Jenkins, Reginald, 64, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Robert, 74, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Lyle, Lenette, 86, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
McCorquodale, Tamera, 62, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the church.
Saddler, William, 68, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Simmons, Donna, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Stephens, Donald, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. Burial: Evans Landing Presbyterian Cemetery, Elizabeth, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Taylor, William, 47, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Vincent, Jeffery, 52, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Second Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Walters, Henry, 69, died Friday. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Horse Branch Christian Church, Horse Branch. Burial: Renfrow Cemetery, Horse Branch.
