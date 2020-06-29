Cobb, Eugene, 81, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: From 9 a.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun. Eugene’s services will be streamed live on at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Green, Tesla, 2, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Wednesday after at the funeral home.
Merimee, Margie, 85, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.
Schaefer, Irene, 91, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Suggs, Danny, 67, died Sunday. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
