Bartlett, Roy, 81, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Barnetts Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Blunk, John, 63, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Service: 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Boudreau, Edward, 87, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Clark, Angela, 90, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon Sunday at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Floyd, Amy, 51, died Saturday. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Laster, Norma, 93, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Revlett, Buddy, 48, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Reynolds, Betty, 79, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Russell, Janice, 81, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Stovall, Teresa, 72, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Living Hope Baptist Church, Bowling Green. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Thomas, Katherine, 94, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
