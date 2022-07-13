Baize, Halley, 75, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Brown, J.C., 96, died Sunday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Capps, Yvetta, died Friday. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Clements, Michael, 75, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rosehill Cemetery, with full military honors.
Fountain, Franachestera, 66, died. Service: Noon Wednesday at Immanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Horn, Michael, 57, died Friday. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jackson, Ray, 81, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Chapel of Rosehill Cemetery, with military honors. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
Lovell, Dale, 80, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Rosewood Farms in Greenville. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the farm.
Puckett, Kenneth, 79, died Friday. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Jerry died Monday, June 6, 2022. Service: Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Lee Family Cemetery near Beech Grove.
Commented