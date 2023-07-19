Clark, James, 57, died Sunday. Service: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Early, Marjorie, 96, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday at the church.
Geary, Ronnie, 68, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Horn, Charlie, 72, died Saturday, July 15, 2023. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 West Second St., Owensboro.
Love, Brenda, 78, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Robertson, Paula, 65, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Stephens, Perry, 85, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Pellville Baptist Church. Burial: Pellville Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville, and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Wright, Joseph, 82, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Harned Methodist Church. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Yeiser, Cynthia, 62, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
