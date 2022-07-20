Bryant, Tyler, 30, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at New Covenant Tabernacle. Burial: Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Martin, Annie, 83, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Morgan, Sharon, 66, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: St. Romuald Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Neal, Vivian, 98, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pamperin-Raisor, Judy, 75, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery.
Parrish, Ramona, 60, died Wednesday. Service: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Stringer, Lynn, 86, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Memorial Chapel. Burial: Sacramento Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Willis, Suzanne, 79, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment: Fire Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
