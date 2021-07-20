Bramlett, Emma, 83, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Shumate Cemetery near Custer.
Eaves III, John, 95, died Saturday. Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Eaves Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Hamilton, Paul, 69, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Haynes, O. Drew, 74, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Goshen Presbyterian Church, 12900 US 42, Prospect. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.
Jansing, Esther, 83, died Jan. 16. Memorial celebration: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at First Presbyterian Church. Special music and reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Long, Catherine, 47, died July 6. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at 902 Yelvington-Grandview, Maceo, Hattie’s Hill Farm. Refreshments will be served and wearing cheerful clothing is encouraged.
Mullen, Claude, 96, died July 12. Service: Noon Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Osborne, Charles, 74, died July 4. Celebration of life: After 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn and Suites, Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront.
Robinson, Robert, 97, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Entombment: Christ Chapel Mausoleum of Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Spratley, Jeffrey, 59, died July 2. Memorial service: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Grapevine Holiness Church, 225 Sandcut Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Willis, Robert, 79, died March 22. Memorial service: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the First Christian Church. Interment of ashes: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
