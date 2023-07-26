Allen, Maureta, 76, died Saturday. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Burrell, Gloria, 78, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Clayton, Elizabeth, 78, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Daugherty, Janice, 79, died Monday, July 17, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Davis, Carolyn, 72, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery.
Fuqua, Anna, 83, died Saturday, July 23, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Owensboro Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Owensboro. Burial: Cates Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church.
Smith, Dennice, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Underhill, Randy, 72, died Thursday, July 20, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
