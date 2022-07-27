Barnes, Ellen, 94, died Monday, July 18, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Barnes, Wilda, 82, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Crume, Kurt, 83, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Dawson, Mary, 59, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Frazier, Jasper, 52, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Gomez, Sister Sara Marie, 78, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation: 4 p.m., with a wake service at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Henry, Mackey, 82, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Church of the Nazarene. Burial: Pleasant Grove. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Kinnerson, Brian, 47, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Friendship Baptist Church. Burial: Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Krampe, James, 87, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Legate, Benton, 92, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mason, Patricia, 78, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Sharp, Gary, 78, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Taylor, David, 86, died Monday, July 11, 2022. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Ward, Gabriel, 24, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Willis, Suzanne, 79, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
