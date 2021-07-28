Alvey, Julia, 78, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Aldridge, Homer, 91, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery near SeRee. Visitation: After 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bratcher, Summer, an infant, died July 17. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville.
Geary, Betty, 80, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Highland Memorial Gardens, Mount Washington. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday.
Jansing, Esther, 83, died Jan. 16. Memorial celebration: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Special music and reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Kula, Gary, 74, died Sunday. Celebration of life: After 5:30. Wednesday at Rock Quarry House, 2002 Grindstone Parkway, Columbia, MO 65203.
Long, Catherine, 47, died July 6. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 902 Yelvington-Grandview, Maceo, Hattie’s Hill Farm. Refreshments will be served and wearing cheerful clothing is encouraged.
Powers, Samuel, 97, died Monday. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Thursday at Browning Funeral Home, 738 Diamond Ave., Evansville, IN 47711. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Thursday.
Roark, Jackson, 13, died Saturday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church: Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Smith, Charles, 77, died July 20. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday at Cloverport Funeral Home.
Wade, The Rev. Thomas, 86, died Feb. 2. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church.
