Bartholomy, David, 79, died Saturday, June 18, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Brescia University Chapel. A reception will follow in the Brescia University cafeteria.
Broadley, Fredia, 87, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Clary, Kenneth, 65, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial: St. Raphael Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Davis, Ernie, 80, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Wednesday and 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Evans, Ernestine, 93, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Barnetts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Foley, Betty Ann, 70, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the funeral. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery.
Hardin, Chester, 66, died Friday. Service: Wednesday at Trent Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Kimmel, Nora, 91, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
McCrady, Christopher, 46, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Community Church in Calhoun.
Mingus, Joe, 66, died Saturday. Service: 5 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Black Lick Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Potts, Donald, 83, died Friday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
Roach, William, 61, died Friday, June 24, 2022. Service: Noon Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Tichenor, Todd, 75, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Musters Funeral Home in Calhoun. A prayer service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
