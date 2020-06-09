Billings Jr., Herman, 81, died Sunday. Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: From 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Elmore, Ruth, 67, died Saturday. Visitation: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hansen, Atlas, newborn, died Thursday. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: From 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kreisle, Wallace, 65, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday on the Gibson & Son Funeral Homes Facebook page.
McGinnis, John, 57, died Thursday: Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Wilson Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation: From 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Phillips, Cameron, infant, died this week. Graveside services: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry.
Witherspoon, Thomas, 87, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
