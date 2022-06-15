Baker, Era, 92, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Phillips Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
Hill, Lisa, 60, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Island Baptist Church Cemetery; meal to follow.
Howard, Brice, 75, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
McHenry, Bernard, 66, died Thursday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Moreland Park with a repast to follow at Club Unk Bar and Restaurant.
