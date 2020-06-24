Bickett, Joe, 67, died Friday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Blair, Martha, 99, died Thursday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy.
Evans, Charles, 81, died Saturday. Drive through visitation: From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery.
Harrison, Ruth, 58, died Saturday. Services: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Luttrell, Wilda, 91, died Saturday. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Phillips, Janice, 79, died Saturday. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Bethel Christian Center at 996 North Reo Drive, Rockport, IN 47635. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: From 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
Underwood-Thomas, Brenda, 69, died Monday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Friday at Christ Community Church.
