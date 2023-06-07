Burden, Elizabeth, 91, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Evans, Helen Yvonne, 84, died Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Liberty Church Cemetery, Morgantown. There will be no visitation.
Grace, Dianne Garrett , 72 died, Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Haught, Archie, 50, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hudson, Vonell, 88, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hunter, Melissa, 61, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Jones, Jimmy, 88, died Monday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Kidd, Tommy, 48, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Laughary, Ricky, 39, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at Covenant Community Church, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Libs, Matthew, 55, died Friday, June 2, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Noon Friday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Mattingly, Donald, 88, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Funeral Mass: Noon Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the mass Wednesday at the church.
Menley, Mark, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, Weldon Spring, Missouri. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Missouri.
Shenfish, Robert, 57, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: 2 p.m. Thursday at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
