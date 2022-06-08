Burch, Jewel, 73, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trent Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
Cooper, Sheila, 58, died Sunday. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Enlow, Donald, 80, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Foster, Janice, 87, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hawkins, Anthony, 57, died Sunday. Service: noon Friday at The Pentecostal Church of God in Christ, Greenville.
Holder, Katheryne, 25, died Saturday. Service: 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mattingly, Steven, 54, died Friday. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Morris, Betty, 87, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Spaetti, Martha, 94, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Rupert Catholic Church in Newburgh. Burial: St. Rupert Catholic Church cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
