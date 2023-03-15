Hall, Richard, 82, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday at Masonville United Methodist Church. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Howard, Phyllis, 83, died Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Huckleberry, Marilyn, 64, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Kelly, Thomas, 88, died Friday. Graveside services: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lanham, James, 88, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery, with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Lovell, Wanda, 82, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Page, Morton, 84, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Wyatt’s Chapel Cemetery.
Riggs, Kevin, 61, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bells Run Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
