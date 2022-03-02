Beasley, Amon, 82, died on Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Sacramento Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carver, Martha, 97, died on Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ford, Sherry, 64, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Gregory, Richard, 58, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Markwell, Bobby, 84, died on Sunday. Service: Noon on Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Gish Cemetery.
Rowe, Sadie, 86, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Taylor, Walton, 90, died on Saturday. Graveside service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Wink, Vincent, 84, died on Saturday. Funeral mass: 12:05 p.m. on Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Mater Dolorosa. Visitation: from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
