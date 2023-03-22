Harrison, Sarah, 83, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hayden, John, 88, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Johnson, Stephen, 58, died Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the church.
Kelton, Jonathan, 50, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at the Owensboro Riverfront.
Moseley, Mary, 91, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Riley, Roy, 85, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: KJelly Cemetery, Maceo. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Taylor, Cyntitha, 79, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Rosehill Chapel of Peace. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
Troutman, Ouida, 80, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hope Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
White, Samuel, 75, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Wootton, Debra, 66, died Saturday. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with prayers at 1 p.m., Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. A graveside service will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Yerington, Richard, 68, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Commented