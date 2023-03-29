Beckman, Jessie, 82, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Carlton, Dwain, 75, died Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Daviess County. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
DeGraef, Ray, 69, died Monday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Holloway, Alton, 55, died Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Lee, Charlotte, 61, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Morris, Gladys, 98, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Payne, Mary, 77, died Monday, Mar. 20, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Smith, Vena, 87, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
