Brantley, Peggy, 70, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Clark, Linda, 81, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Harris, Larry, 68, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Tipton, Nelvis, 69, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Tongate, Gloria, 75, died Saturday. Service: 3 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
