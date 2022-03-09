Beller, Lester, 89, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Casey, William, 63, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Memorial service: 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, at Bible Baptist Church in Beaver Dam.
Coppick, Shirley, 90, died on Saturday. Service: noon on Thursday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.
Huff, James, 57, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Fork Baptist Church. Burial: Newton Springs Cemetery, Fordsville. Visitation: after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Jennings, Michael, 68, died on Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mingus, Jean, 90, died Friday. Service: noon Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Lone Star General Baptist Church Cemetery, Centertown. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Larry, 75, died on Friday. Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rumage, Norman, 80, died on Friday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Shown, Jake, 42, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: from 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Smith, Nancy, 98, died on Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Spalding, Daniel, 71, died on Saturday. Service: noon on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Wedding, Theresa, 90, died on Friday. Service: 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
