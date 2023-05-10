Brown, Jean, 93, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McQuady Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Coleman, Christopher, 37, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hobgood, Roy, 73, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Kaiser, Billy, 58, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County, with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Mingus, Billy, 98, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Black Lick Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Shumaker, Daneshia, 30, died Friday. Service: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sosh, Joyce, 81, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery, Daviess County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Trail, Vernece, 86, died Saturday. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Williams, Larry, 74, died Friday, May 5, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Wilson, Gwentta, 66, died Sunday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Winkler, Adam, 38, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Vistation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
