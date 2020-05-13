Banks, Faye, 73, died April 27. Graveside service: Live streaming at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Gibson & Son Funeral Home Facebook page.
Bruner, William, 75, died Sunday. Drive-through visitation: From 10 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
Field, Clark, died April 20. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., May 17 at Ziemer Funeral Home Central Chapel in Evansville. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Burial mass: 10 a.m, May 18, at All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Catholic Church in Evansville.
Hudson, Ruby, 99, died Sunday. Drive-through caravan: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Ruth, Sharon, 54, died Sunday. Service: To be viewed 11 a.m. Wednesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
