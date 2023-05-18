Bickett, Stephanie, 45, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Caudle, Jeremy, 54, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Livermore General Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Goatley, Stanley, 66, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Harrison, Gina, 63, died Thursday, May 11, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Hinton, Kendall, 38, died Thursday, May 11, 2023. Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Kimmel, Russell, 64, died Friday. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Mason, Martha, 63, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Slaty Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Railey, Theresa, 74, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Sparks, Virginia, 94, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Taul, David, 46, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
