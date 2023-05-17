Bickett, Stephanie, 45, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Brandenberger, Marion, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home (Masonic service). Burial: Midway Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Dunlap, Carolyn, 77, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ferrell, James, 40, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Gossett, Sue, 71, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: East Union General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Harrison, Gina, 63, died Thursday, May 11, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Kimmel, Russell, 64, died Friday. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Mason, Martha, 63, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Slaty Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Ramsey, William, 91, died Sunday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Robertson, Billie, 82, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Sosh, Delmar, 79, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
