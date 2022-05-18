Everly, David, 78, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Frashure, Mary, 102, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Geary, W.T., 90, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Echols Community Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
McCarthy, James, 81, died Saturday. Service: noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Stewart, Barry, 66, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Woodruff, Jimmy, 86, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday at the funeral home.
