Daugherty, Anna, 88, died Friday. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Evans, Cynthia, 68, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Everly, Mark, 63, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and military honors at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Parks, Peggy, 91, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Shelton, Jerry, 83, died Thursday, May 18, 2023. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Smith, Mary, 90, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Smith, Suzann, 54, died Friday. Funeral services: Noon Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Wilkerson, William, 76, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
