Allen, Kendall, 79, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Bowlds, James, 78, died Sunday. Service: noon Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Eaves, Odie, 81, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bethabara Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Masters, Joanne, 76, died Sunday, May 15, 2022. Visitation: After 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Heritage Room of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
McPherson, Brett, 44, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Penord, Larry, 72, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Simmons, Adrianna, 44, died Friday, April 22. Funeral Mass: 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: After 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Stinnett, Tony, 63, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Tinkle, Dianna, 81, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: 1:30 p.m. in White Oak Cemetery.
Weaver, Lois, 82, died Friday. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. at the church.
