Allen, Seth, 42, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Atchison, Nellemae, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Beasley, Wilda, 80, died Monday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Woodland Cemetery.
Bolen, Gina, 44, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Covetts, Scott, 62, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
DeVary, Wanda, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Harrison, Donald, 70, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Wetzstein, Leroy, 58, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Union Baptist Church, Hancock County. Burial: St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
