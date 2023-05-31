Allgood, Ima, 80, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Crosspointe Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Chappell, Ivory, 40, died Sunday, May 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Crowe, Betty, 61, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Fork Baptist Church. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Glasscock, Vinnie, 98, died Friday, May 26, 2023. Service: Noon Friday at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Hudson Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Hammers, Marvin, 78, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hicks, Lisa, 57, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Covenant Crossroads Church, Beaver Dam.
Johnson, James, 83, died Monday, May 22, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Philpot. Burial: St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery.
Lee, Jerry, 69, died Friday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until time of service Wednesday.
Martinez, Trino, 89, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mosby, Bobby, 51, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Miller Cemetery, Cleaton.
Neal, Harry, 77, died Monday, May 24, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery.
Pollock, Harry, 83, died Saturday, May 27, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
